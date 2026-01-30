Dave & Buster’s opens first location in the Dominican Republic and Latin America

Santo Domingo.- Dave & Buster’s officially opened its first location in the Dominican Republic and Latin America at BlueMall Santo Domingo, marking a major milestone for the global entertainment brand and positioning the country as a regional pioneer in the entertainment industry. The launch is the result of a strategic alliance with Grupo Pais, a leading Caribbean franchise and commercial development operator, and represents a key step in Dave & Buster’s international expansion strategy.

The opening was celebrated on January 28 with an exclusive event for press and VIP guests, bringing together more than 450 attendees, including business leaders, media figures, content creators, and strategic partners. With more than 222 locations across North America, Dave & Buster’s is internationally recognized for its “Eat, Drink, Play & Watch” concept, which combines interactive entertainment, American cuisine, and a dynamic social environment.

Located on the fourth level of BlueMall Santo Domingo, the new venue spans 3,200 square meters and features an arcade with over 98 games, bowling lanes, private event rooms, a sports viewing area with giant screens, and a modern restaurant-bar. Company executives highlighted that the project responds to growing demand for innovative leisure experiences, while promoting job creation, boosting urban tourism, and strengthening Santo Domingo’s position as a regional entertainment hub in Latin America.