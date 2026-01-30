Dominican Republic most awarded country at 2025 Ibero-American Quality Awards

Madrid.- The Dominican Republic led the 2025 Ibero-American Quality Awards (PIC), held in Madrid, Spain, after earning a total of four Gold awards and one Silver, making it the most awarded country at this year’s ceremony.

In the public sector, Gold recognitions were awarded to the General Directorate of Government Accounting (Digecog), the Dr. Hugo Mendoza Pediatric Hospital, and the Cometas de Esperanza Educational Center. From the private sector, the La Vega Real Cooperative also received Gold, while the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (INTEC) earned Silver in the category of Best Practices aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Dr. Hugo Mendoza Pediatric Hospital achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Dominican institution to obtain the “Gold Trajectory” distinction, after winning the Gold category for the third time. Meanwhile, the Cometas de Esperanza Educational Center earned Gold for the second time, reinforcing its leadership in educational and social innovation.

This edition marks the first time the Dominican Republic has secured three Gold awards in the public sector at the Ibero-American level. Since 2010, a total of 16 Dominican public institutions have been recognized by the PIC. Notably, since 2020—under the administration of President Luis Abinader—the country has won at least one Gold award in every edition of the competition.

The Ibero-American Quality Award (PIC) is considered one of the most prestigious institutional recognitions in Latin America, granting international credibility and promoting excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement in both public and private management. Often referred to as the “Award of Awards,” only institutions that have won their respective national quality awards are eligible to compete.