Government unveils urban renewal project in Enriquillo sector of Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Strategic and Special Projects of the Presidency (Propeep) presented the Urban Transformation Pilot Plan for the Enriquillo neighborhood, an initiative aimed at improving residents’ quality of life through comprehensive home renovations, community space upgrades, and urban beautification. The launch was led by Propeep director Robert Polanco and took place in the Enriquillo sector, located at kilometer 9.5 of the Duarte highway, along the corridor where the future Santo Domingo Metro Line 2-C will run, connecting kilometer 9 to the entrance of Los Alcarrizos.

In its first phase, the plan will intervene in approximately 100 homes by February 18, including roof replacements, painting, plastering, and improvements to surrounding areas. The project also incorporates public art murals as a tool for social transformation, seeking to strengthen cultural identity, community cohesion, and residents’ sense of belonging. Polanco emphasized that the initiative aligns with President Luis Abinader’s vision of people-centered public policies, promoting safer, more dignified, and inclusive communities.

Beyond physical improvements, the program includes entrepreneurship training for residents, supported by Infotep and the Vocational Schools of the Armed Forces and National Police, through Propeep’s Renacer Contigo program. The plan also integrates cultural, artistic, and gastronomic components, with the goal of highlighting local talent and preserving community identity. According to Propeep, the Enriquillo pilot will serve as a replicable model for sustainable and inclusive urban development in vulnerable communities across the Dominican Republic.