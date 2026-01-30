Judge declares inadmissible expert request against Jet Set owners

Santo Domingo.- Judge Raymundo Mejía of the First Court of Instruction of the National District declared inadmissible this Friday a request for a counter technical expert report against Jet Set nightclub owners Antonio Espaillat and Maribel Espaillat, after determining that the filing was submitted outside the legally established deadline.

The ruling accepted a request from the Public Ministry and was based on the untimeliness of the motion, which had already been declined by the Third Court of Instruction, the court overseeing the process. Defense attorney Plutarco Jáquez confirmed that the judge rejected the request without examining its merits, noting that it was not appropriate to consider it at this procedural stage since it had been presented before a control judge.

Jáquez explained that, despite the decision, the defense may still request a new expert opinion through administrative channels. Under Dominican procedural law, requests for expert testimony are deemed inadmissible when they fail to meet legal, technical, or formal requirements, preventing the court from evaluating their substance.