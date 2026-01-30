National District Carnival 2026 parade set for February 22

Santo Domingo.- The Mayor’s Office of the National District, in coordination with the National District Carnival Union (UCADI), announced that the 2026 National District Carnival parade will take place on Sunday, February 22, along George Washington Avenue (Malecón). The parade will feature more than 70 carnival groups marching between the Male Obelisk and the Female Obelisk, turning the capital’s waterfront into a major cultural celebration.

Organizers said this year’s parade will be dedicated to Dr. José Guillermo Mieses “Pepe”, a renowned physician, folklorist, and founder of the iconic comparsa Los Leones del Diablo, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to Dominican carnival traditions and his role in strengthening carnival organizations such as UCADI and ADIU. Officials highlighted that the event is designed as a family-friendly cultural showcase, celebrating the country’s folklore, creativity, and artistic heritage.

During the announcement, Francisco Taveras Benítez was crowned Carnival King, while Santa Valdez was named Carnival Queen for her longstanding participation and achievements in the parade. The organizers also confirmed that the Grand Comparsa will receive a RD$300,000 cash prize, along with awards for top performers in categories including floats, Alibabá troupes, traditional and fantasy devils, historical comparsas, and individual costumes.