Santo Domingo Este expands with major housing project

Santo Domingo.- With President Luis Abinader in attendance, Grupo GHR officially launched the Brisas de las Colinas 6 residential project with a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony in Santo Domingo Este. The development represents an investment of more than RD$5.5 billion and is expected to strengthen the municipality’s urban, residential, and economic growth, one of the fastest-growing areas in the Dominican Republic.

The project will include 806 apartments across 11 residential towers, designed to meet the rising demand for modern, safe, and functional housing. It is projected to generate over 1,600 direct and indirect jobs, providing a significant boost to the local economy. Strategically located on Avenida Ecológica, the development underscores Santo Domingo East’s growing importance as a hub for planned, sustainable urban expansion.

Brisas de las Colinas 6 will feature more than 7,000 square meters of social and recreational spaces, including sports courts, a gym, an Olympic-size swimming pool, a water park, event areas, and walking trails. The project also incorporates an “Airbnb-friendly” tower aimed at investors and members of the Dominican diaspora, along with the future development of a Sirena Market, further enhancing the area’s commercial and residential value. Grupo GHR highlighted that the project reflects its long-term commitment to sustainable development, housing access, and social well-being in the Dominican Republic.