Almost a month has passed since Brianna Genao disappeared, and the silence is deafening in Barrero, Puerto Plata.

The heavy air and silence have become the dominant features in the community of Barrero de Imbert, Puerto Plata. Almost a month ago, little Brianna Genao went missing, and since then, daily life in this village has been transformed into a scene of fear and bewilderment.

The area surrounding the maternal grandmother’s home, the epicenter of the investigation, remains cordoned off and under strict military surveillance. The presence of uniformed personnel prevents press access and limits interaction with neighbors, who watch every movement with suspicion.

Fear in the community

Silence grips Imbert after the little girl’s disappearance

Residents say they have never experienced anything like this before. “It’s the first time in over 40 years that we’ve felt this afraid ,” some locals said, preferring to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

Brianna’s disappearance has marked a turning point in the history of Barrero de Imbert. The streets, once lively with community life, now stand deserted and heavy with tension.

Research without answers

Governor Claritza Rochtte visits the community of Barrero in Imbert following the disappearance of Brianna Genao. POP Governorate

Although no international organizations were seen in the area today, residents say that authorities visit the site daily. However, the community claims that these visits have not yielded clear answers or visible progress in the case.

Uncertainty spreads like a shadow: every day that passes without news of Brianna increases the anguish of family members and neighbors, who cry out for justice and for the return of the girl.

A town waiting

Barrero de Imbert is caught between hope and fear. Brianna Genao’s disappearance has not only shaken her family but has left a deep mark on the entire community.

While authorities continue their investigations, residents hope the silence will be broken with news that will restore their lost peace of mind.