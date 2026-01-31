More than 360,000 vehicles still haven’t renewed their registration stickers; less than 24 hours remain before the deadline expires.

With less than 24 hours left to renew the 2025-2026 vehicle registration sticker (vehicle circulation tax) in the Dominican Republic, just over 17% of the total vehicle fleet has not yet complied with this legal obligation.

According to data provided by the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII), at the time of publication of this note, 82.5% had renewed .

Of the 2 million 86 thousand 756 eligible vehicles, 1 million 723 thousand 342 have been renewed, which means that 363 thousand 414 remain to obtain the sticker, that is, 17.4%.

The entity responsible for administering the taxes indicated that, so far, it has collected RD$2.887 billion for this concept.

He detailed that, of the 1,723,342, 1,514,115 have been renewed through banking and financial institutions. Some 167,496 were done via the internet and the DGII Móvil app, while 41,731 were done through the offices of the General Directorate.

The vehicle registration renewal period began on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The DGII estimates it will collect almost RD$3.434 billion.

The institution reminded that the renewal process, conducted virtually through the website www.dgii.gov.do and the DGII Móvil application, ended on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Sanctions

He also emphasized that the regular period ends on January 31, 2026, and that sanctions will be applied from that date onwards.

RD$2,000.00 (surcharge) for vehicles that do not renew before January 31, 2026.

RD$2,100.00 to vehicles that did not renew the 2023-2024 sticker (RD$2,000.00 for penalty for non-renewal + RD$100.00 for administrative cessation).

RD$3,100.00 to vehicles that did not renew the 2022-2023 sticker and previous years (RD$3,000.00 for the penalty for non-renewal + RD$100.00 for the administrative cessation).

Requirements

To obtain the sticker, you must submit the following documentation:

A legible, up-to-date and in good condition copy of the registration of the vehicle(s) you wish to renew, as well as a copy of the ID card of the person making the renewal.