Cold front and trough bring downpours; Greater Santo Domingo and six other provinces on green alert

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) expanded to eight provinces under green alert due to a trough associated with a cold front, which will generate downpours that could be moderate to strong throughout Sunday.

In this sense, the provinces on green alert are La Altagracia, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, the National District, Saint Dominic, and San Cristóbal.

A green alert is declared for a locality when the expected occurrence of a phenomenon allows the prediction of an event that is dangerous to the population, whether partially or fully.

Operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels on the Atlantic coast, from Manzanillo Bay to Cabo Francés Viejo, are advised to remain in port, and those along the rest of the coast are advised to navigate with caution close to the coastal perimeter without venting out to sea due to abnormal swells.

The COE recommends that citizens stay in contact with defense and relief organizations, including Civil Defense, the Armed Forces, the Red Cross, the National Police, Fire Departments, and this Emergency Operations Center.

They also urge people to follow the guidelines and instructions of civil protection agencies.

Given the occurrence of heavy rains, residents in high-risk areas are advised to take necessary precautions against possible flash floods and surges.

Similarly, people should refrain from crossing rivers, streams, and ravines with high water levels and avoid using swimming areas in the provinces under alert.

Indomet

For its part, the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) indicated that this Sunday there will be downpours from the early hours in areas of the east, southeast, and northeast of the country, in provinces such as La Altagracia, La Romana, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal, Samaná, and Greater Santo Domingo.

These rains are expected to spread to other locations in the country during the day, and may be accompanied by gusts of wind in the towns of Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte, María Trinidad Sánchez, Hermanas Mirabal, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, San José de Ocoa, Santiago, Puerto Plata, Espaillat, San Juan, Elías Pina, Dajabón, Valverde, Santiago Rodríguez, and Monte Cristi.

Indomet predicts that these weather conditions will continue into the night, when significant rains are expected that are concentrated towards provinces in the eastern and northern portions of the country, conditions resulting from the incidence of a trough associated with a cold front.