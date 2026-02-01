Government delivers 200 new apartments in Santo Domingo Oeste (West)

Santo Domingo — President Luis Abinader led the delivery of 200 new homes for an equal number of families in the Lolita II Residential Project, in Hato Nuevo, municipality of Santo Domingo Oeste.

The 200 apartments will directly benefit 670 people, bringing the total to 340 new homes in this residential project, following the inauguration of 140 housing units previously.

The project is being developed on a 12,567-square-meter lot, featuring 58-meter apartments with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a balcony, and a laundry area.

“Today we not only deliver keys, we deliver peace of mind, we deliver stability and we deliver the right to the future. Because decent housing is not a privilege, it is a right. It is the space where families grow, where values are formed, where dreams are built with a lot of security. This is what the State does when it accompanies people in the moments that matter most today”, said the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Housing and Buildings, Claudio Espinal.

In addition, it includes available parking, spaces for motor vehicles and visitors, green areas with seating, and a playground for children. The residential complex is located near public transportation, educational centers, a mini-market, a fuel station, a medical dispensary, Francisco Peña Park, and the Hato Nuevo playground.

The total investment amounts to RD$529,848,000, of which RD$356,383,200 is an approximate contribution from the private sector and RD$173,464,800 is a state subsidy.