Respiratory illness cases are on the rise at Robert Reid Cabral Hospital

Since last month, the Robert Reid Cabral Children’s Hospital has seen an increase in cases of fever, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses in children, according to the health center’s medical staff.

Reporters from Listín Diario visited the hospital to learn more about the outbreaks of respiratory illnesses in infants. However, hospital authorities refused to speak to the press, so the testimonies gathered came from medical staff who requested anonymity.

A nurse at the hospital noted that, since last month, most of the cases they’ve received have been related to bronchial syndrome. Although influenza is not occurring as frequently as in previous weeks, fever remains a common symptom among patients.

For their part, the emergency room staff indicated that the increase in these symptoms is related to the change in weather. “The change in weather activates viruses. Many children arrive with a fever or the flu because of the season. This week we’ve received more children than last week; it seems the cases continue to rise,” a member of the medical team mentioned.

Regarding treatment, doctors have indicated that in most cases, outpatient medications are used, unless the child requires hospitalization due to more serious complications. For cases of flu and congestion, nebulized salbutamol or other saline solutions are administered. If the child improves, they are sent home; otherwise, they remain under observation and are given more potent medications.

The staff also gave parents a series of recommendations to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. “Children should not be exposed to sudden changes in weather, nor should they be in swimming pools or outside their homes for extended periods. In addition, it is important that they are not underdressed,” the health professionals advised.

Patient Testimonials

In the emergency room, several children with similar symptoms, such as fever or respiratory problems, were being treated. The doctors and nurses were taking each child’s temperature with thermometers as they passed through the waiting room.

Esmeralda, the mother of a one-year-old girl, commented: “My baby has had a fever for two days. It’s common, but I came to the hospital because she’s had it for a long time. They haven’t told me the exact cause yet.”