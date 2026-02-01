The oldest Spaniard in the Dominican Republic is recognized

The meeting took place at the Rodríguez Álvarez family residence during an emotional ceremony, where his wife, Josefina Álvarez, and his daughter, María Rodríguez, welcomed the foundation’s delegation to celebrate the life of Don Manuel, the oldest Spaniard in the Dominican Republic.

Santo Domingo — Last Monday, December 15, the Fundación Inmigración Española en la República Dominicana, Inc. (Finmiesp) awarded Don Manuel Rodríguez Maire with high recognition for being an exceptional model of dedication and values for both nations.

The meeting took place at the Rodríguez Álvarez family residence during an emotional ceremony, where his wife, Josefina Álvarez, and daughter, María Rodríguez, received the foundation’s delegation to celebrate the life of Don Manuel, the oldest Spaniard in the Dominican Republic.

As a witness and protagonist of the history of Spanish immigration to the Dominican Republic, the board of trustees presented the plaque whose inscription highlights the “exceptional merits” of Rodriguez Maire and his role as an “exemplary model” for present and future generations.

The tribute was led by the foundation’s top executives and attended by prominent figures in Dominican society and business, including Don Pepín Corripio and his wife, Doña Ana María, who accompanied the family during this emotional recognition of the trajectory of a dear friend.

Lorea Arribalzaga Ceballos, Ambassador of Spain in the Dominican Republic, personally attended to extend her congratulations to Don Manuel, highlighting the importance of keeping alive these ties that strengthen the brotherhood between Spain and the Dominican Republic through its most outstanding citizens.

The presentation of the plaque was led by the main directors of FINMIESP: its president, Mr. José Vitienes; the vice-president, Mrs. Elena Viyella de Paliza; and the first member, Mr. Manuel García Arévalo.

The Foundation of Spanish Immigration in the Dominican Republic (FINMIESP) is an institution dedicated to preserving, researching, and celebrating the legacy of Spanish immigrants in the country, recognizing the positive impact of their culture, work, and values on the development of Dominican society.