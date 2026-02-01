These are the nine provinces where there are 10 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants

Although 15 provinces in the country did not register homicides in January, according to the 132nd weekly crime statistics report from the Joint Task Force, through the National Police, there are about nine demarcations in red due to an incidence of 10 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

A statement indicated that the data is current as of January 23, 2026. The map accompanying the press release shows 25 provinces with 7.68 homicides (eight) per 100,000 inhabitants.

The provinces that register double digits, 9.99 homicides (10) per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the monthly and accumulated report, are El Seibo, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, La Vega, Salcedo, San Juan, and Dajabón.

On the map, San Pedro de Macorís and María Trinidad Sánchez are shown in yellow, although the statement does not specify what that data means.

According to the National Police, compared with the last four years, January 2026 shows a 0.74 decrease.

“The comparative analysis of the rates for the month of January reflects a sustained reduction over the last four years, going from 11.59 in 2023 and 11.48 in 2024, to 8.42 in 2025, and falling again in 2026 to 7.68,” the press release says.