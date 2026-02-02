Canadian woman dies after falling from high-rise in Piantini

Santo Domingo.- A 55-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon after falling from the 11th floor of a residential building in the Piantini neighborhood of the National District, authorities confirmed. The incident is currently under investigation.

The victim was identified as Ángela Ortega, a Canadian national and, according to preliminary reports, the wife of the Canadian consul in the Dominican Republic. She is survived by two children, whose ages were not disclosed.

The fall occurred around 5:00 p.m. at the Monaco Tower XII, located at 55 El Retiro Street. Reports indicate that she landed very close to a passerby, who was not injured.

Members of the National Police secured the scene and initiated investigative procedures, while the body was removed by INACIF magistrate Héctor Sánchez. Authorities continue to investigate to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.