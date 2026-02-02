“Caravan for the Homeland 2026” celebrates national pride in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- The “Caravan for the Homeland 2026,” organized by the Duartian Institute, drew a large public turnout on Sunday afternoon as part of the activities marking the Month of the Homeland, bringing together families and antique car enthusiasts.

The event began at 3:00 p.m. at the San Diego Gate in the Colonial City, where dozens of classic and antique vehicles, decorated with Dominican flags and patriotic symbols, set off along a route that included George Washington Avenue, sections of the 30 de Mayo Highway, and streets in the capital’s historic center, before concluding at the Altar of the Fatherland in Independence Park. Residents and visitors lined the streets, cheering and taking photos as the caravan passed.

The opening ceremony was led by Dr. Wilson Gómez Ramírez, president of the Duartian Institute, who highlighted the caravan as one of the most emblematic events of the Month of the Homeland. He noted that the activity honors Juan Pablo Duarte on the 210th anniversary of his birth, promoting national values among new generations. The event featured participation from several classic car clubs, showcasing historic vehicles—some more than 70 years old—in a festive, family-oriented atmosphere celebrating Dominican identity and heritage.