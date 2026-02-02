Dominican Republic and Venezuela reactivate consular services and flights

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic and Venezuela have agreed to reactivate consular services and restore bilateral air service, following coordinated government talks aimed at normalizing diplomatic relations. The joint announcement, dated February 1, 2026, highlights both countries’ commitment to improving cooperation and easing previous tensions.

Under the agreement, Dominican consular offices in Caracas and Venezuelan consulates in Santo Domingo will reopen in the coming days to resume services for citizens, addressing administrative challenges that arose during the suspension of services. Additionally, authorities from both nations will work to reactivate commercial flights, facilitating travel, family reunions, and trade between the two countries.

The move marks a significant step in repairing ties after diplomatic strains that began in July 2024, when Venezuela halted relations with the Dominican Republic amid political disputes. Restoring these services aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and improve conditions for Dominican and Venezuelan communities living abroad.