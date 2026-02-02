Indotel and Police sign agreement to upgrade cyber police capabilities

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (Indotel) and the National Police have signed a strategic agreement to modernize the Cyber Police Area Directorate (Dicat) with advanced technological tools aimed at strengthening the investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes in the country.

The initiative, titled “Technological Strengthening of the Cyber Police Area Directorate, PN,” seeks to enhance the unit’s institutional capacity through the use of cutting-edge digital forensic tools that speed up the extraction and analysis of data from mobile devices while ensuring the integrity, traceability, and reliability of digital evidence.

According to Indotel, the project includes the acquisition of specialized equipment, software licenses, and technological platforms capable of handling even highly encrypted devices, in compliance with chain-of-custody standards, transparency, and independent verification. The agreement also aims to decentralize cybercrime response capabilities beyond the National District and reinforce confidence in digital forensic processes within the justice system.