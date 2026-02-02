Police say decapitated women found in Elías Piña were killed in Haiti

Santo Domingo.- National Police spokesperson Diego Pesqueira clarified on Monday that the murders of the decapitated Haitian women whose bodies were found in Macasías, Elías Piña province, occurred in Haiti, and that the victims were later thrown into the river, where the current carried them into Dominican territory.

Pesqueira explained that after the crimes were committed in Haiti, the bodies were dumped into the La Caña River, which marks part of the border between the two countries. He noted that at least one of the three known cases resulted in a body being recovered on Dominican soil.

The spokesperson also confirmed that three suspects are under investigation, and that one individual was arrested by the Dominican Republic Army on January 27 and subsequently handed over to Haitian authorities. He stressed that investigations are ongoing and that cooperation between both countries is key, given the river’s role as a natural border.

Authorities said the identities of the victims and the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unknown as the case continues to be investigated.