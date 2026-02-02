President Abinader arrives in Dubai for World Governments Summit 2026

Dubai.- President Luis Abinader arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to take part in the World Governments Summit 2026 (WGS), being held February 3–5 under the theme “Shaping the Future of Governments.” The forum brings together government leaders, business executives, and investors from around the world.

Upon his arrival, Abinader was welcomed by Huda Al Hashimi, UAE Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, along with Renso Antonio Herrera Franco, Dominican ambassador to the UAE. The Dominican delegation includes senior officials such as the ministers of Finance, Public Administration, and Housing, as well as representatives from planning, investment, and the Presidential Office.

During the summit, President Abinader is expected to hold meetings with international leaders to discuss economic growth, emerging opportunities, and international cooperation, in addition to engagements with South American counterparts and members of the Dominican community abroad. Established in 2013, the World Governments Summit has become a leading global platform focused on innovation, technology, governance, and future-oriented public policy.