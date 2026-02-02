President Abinader travels to Dubai for 2026 World Government Summit

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader traveled Sunday to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to participate in the 2026 World Government Summit (WGS), where he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with South American leaders, according to the Presidency.

The summit will be held February 3–5 under the theme “Shaping the Future of Governments”, bringing together heads of state, senior officials, experts, and private-sector representatives to discuss technological innovation, public policy, sustainability, and governance.

Held annually since 2013, the World Government Summit seeks to develop solutions to global challenges by promoting futurism, innovation, technology, and international cooperation, with a strong focus on using innovation and technology to address shared challenges facing humanity, the Presidency stated.