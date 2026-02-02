Santiago launches Carnival 2026 with focus on culture, security, and tourism

Santiago.- The Santiago Carnival 2026 was officially launched by Mayor Ulises Rodríguez during a vibrant event celebrating the rhythm, tradition, and colors that define the Heart City. The announcement marks the start of one of the most important cultural festivities in the Cibao region, featuring parades every Sunday in February, with the grand finale scheduled for March 1.

Mayor Rodríguez stated that this year’s carnival has been designed to strengthen cultural roots, stimulate the local economy, and position Santiago as a leading cultural and tourist destination. He emphasized coordinated efforts with carnival groups, cultural institutions, and the private sector to deliver a better organized, safer, more inclusive celebration with broader national and international reach. The program will highlight local talent, community participation, traditional parades, and artistic activities for families and visitors.

The event was also presented as a platform for economic reactivation, benefiting entrepreneurs, artisans, artists, and merchants. Carnival Executive Director Adalberto Rodríguez announced innovations guided by a master plan, while Cervecería Nacional Dominicana (CND) was welcomed as a strategic partner to enhance logistics and entertainment. Authorities confirmed strong security and cleanliness measures, including the deployment of around 800 police officers at each event. City officials invited the public to experience a renewed carnival that preserves Santiago’s traditions while embracing modernity.