31st International Congress of Caribbean Archaeology set for Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- The Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic and the International Association of Caribbean Archaeology (AIAC/IACA) officially announced the XXXI International Congress of Caribbean Archaeology, which will be held in Santo Domingo’s Colonial City from July 13 to 17, 2026. The event further positions the Dominican Republic as a regional leader in archaeological research and heritage management.

The congress will be organized by the Dominican Republic Academy of Sciences, with the support of several cultural and academic institutions, including the García Arévalo Foundation, Centro León, the Casa del Cordón Taíno Cultural Center, the Museum of Dominican Man’s Volunteer Program and the Guahayona Institute. It also has backing from state institutions, particularly the Vice Ministry of Cultural Heritage and the General Directorate of Museums.

Over five days, the event will bring together internationally recognized researchers, students, heritage managers and members of the public interested in archaeology and anthropology. Participants will present and discuss high-level research on migratory, cultural and social processes in the Caribbean, from prehistory through the colonial period. Most academic sessions will take place at the INDOTEL Cultural Center auditorium in the Colonial City, with additional activities hosted at the Academy of Sciences and the Casa del Cordón Taíno Cultural Center.