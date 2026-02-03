Abinader positions Dominican Republic as strategic logistics hub at World Government Summit

Dubai.- At the 2026 World Government Summit (WGS), Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader reaffirmed the country’s positioning as a strategic logistics hub for international trade, citing its democratic stability, economic diversification, and strong public-private partnerships as key drivers of growth.

Speaking before heads of state, global investors and business leaders, Abinader emphasized the government’s focus on tourism, free trade zones, ports and airports to enhance competitiveness and attract foreign investment. He also announced progress on the Manzanillo Airport project, developed with support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which is expected to strengthen exports and expand the country’s logistics capacity.

During a high-level panel alongside DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the president highlighted the Dominican Republic’s strategic geographic location as a natural bridge between the Caribbean, Latin America and the eastern United States, creating new opportunities for trade, business expansion and job creation.

Abinader also reported that the country will add 1,200 megawatts of electricity generation, a move aimed at ensuring energy balance and supporting industrial growth in the northern region. He noted that the integration of cargo logistics and tourism operations has proven to be a successful and sustainable development model.

The president underscored the nation’s productive and export diversification, with sectors ranging from medical and electrical equipment to tobacco, while highlighting the economic contribution of industries such as baseball. He reiterated the Dominican Republic’s commitment to democracy, institutional strength and the rule of law, stressing that these elements are essential to building long-term investor confidence.