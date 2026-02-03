Banreservas and Museums Directorate partner to promote cultural heritage

Santo Domingo.- Banco de Reservas and the General Directorate of Museums (DGM) signed an inter-institutional cooperation agreement between the Banreservas Cultural Center and the Santiago Art Museum, both located in the former Hotel Mercedes in Santiago de los Caballeros. The alliance aims to strengthen cultural promotion and the preservation of historical heritage in the country’s northern region.

The agreement was signed by senior executives from Banreservas and DGM, who highlighted the initiative as part of the bank’s social responsibility efforts and the government’s strategy to modernize museums and expand access to culture. Under the agreement, Banreservas will be responsible for maintaining the building’s structural conditions, safety, and security, while the DGM will retain ownership, custody, and conservation of the museum’s collections and cultural assets.

The accord also establishes rules for the shared use of common areas to ensure efficient management of cultural activities and reinforce heritage preservation and dissemination. The partnership aligns with the 2024–2028 government plan and underscores Banreservas’ ongoing commitment to supporting education, inclusion, and cultural development across the Dominican Republic.