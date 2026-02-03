Dominican Republic to host the first International Congress on Urban Pest Control

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is set to host CIPLAG RD 2026, the country’s first International Congress on Urban Pest Control, scheduled for April 16-17, 2026. This event is anticipated to be a significant milestone in enhancing and professionalizing the pest management sector at both the national and regional levels.

Alexander Mata, president of the National Association of Urban Pest Management (ANMPU), and his board announced the congress, emphasizing its role as a key platform for sharing knowledge, innovations, and technical advancements in the field.

CIPLAG RD 2026 will gather international experts, leading companies specializing in biocides, advanced monitoring technologies, and innovative urban pest control solutions. It aims to establish itself as the premier specialized event in the country’s pest management sector.

The congress will feature a comprehensive technical program, including keynote speeches by renowned international specialists, a trade and technology exhibition showcasing the latest market trends, networking opportunities for strategic partnerships, and practical workshops focused on technical training and updates.

Organizers view CIPLAG RD 2026 as a strategic opportunity to position the Dominican Republic as a regional leader in professional urban pest control, fostering responsible practices that support public health, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Targeted at entrepreneurs, technicians, industry professionals, and public and private institutions, the event aims to enhance industry knowledge and promote sustainable development. Through this initiative, ANMPU reaffirms its commitment to excellence, innovation, and the professionalization of pest management in the country, inviting all sector actors to participate in this landmark event.