Families of Jet Set victims file RD$2 billion lawsuit against the State

Santo Domingo.- Relatives of the victims of the Jet Set tragedy filed a civil lawsuit against the Dominican State, the National District City Council and former Minister of Housing Carlos Bonilla, alleging serious negligence and unlawful omissions by public authorities that, they argue, directly contributed to the scale of the disaster. The claim, submitted on January 29, 2025, seeks compensation of nearly RD$2 billion for material and moral damages.

The lawsuit demands RD$1.98 billion, including RD$909.9 million for material losses and RD$1.07 billion for moral damages, holding the State—through the Ministry of Housing and Buildings—and the City Council responsible for the deaths of nine people and injuries to one survivor. The victims identified in the case are César Augusto López, Deneska Shalimar Pérez, Nathalie Miledys Guerrero, Joselyn Rosado Baldera, Dahiana Patiño Martínez, Ruth Elisa Seija, Daniela Henríquez Joshua, Aracelis Rodríguez and Héctor Eduardo Brito Peña. Although former minister Bonilla is included, Mayor Carolina Mejía was not sued, as legal responsibility was attributed to the late Christian Alejandro Tejada Pichardo, director of Urban Planning of the National District, who died in the incident.

Filed before the Administrative Litigation Jurisdiction, the claim cites findings from the Public Prosecutor’s Office indicating that the State failed to comply with its supervisory duties under multiple laws and decrees. The families also rejected President Luis Abinader’s assertion of a regulatory “legal loophole,” arguing that existing laws were clear and that such statements downplay State responsibility. They further criticized the lack of follow-up on the investigative commission announced by the president and denounced the absence of government measures to assist orphans, widows and affected families following a tragedy that left 236 dead and more than 100 injured.