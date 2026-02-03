Fire damages dispatch area at 9-1-1 Headquarters

Santo Domingo.- A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in the dispatch area of the National Emergency and Security System 9-1-1, an incident that was handled in accordance with established safety and contingency protocols, authorities reported.

Executive director Colonel Randolfo Rijo said the fire alert was received at 2:18 a.m., prompting the immediate evacuation of all personnel as a preventive measure. Firefighters from the National District responded and managed to extinguish the blaze, which caused damage to approximately 60% of the dispatch area. No disruptions to emergency services were reported.

Rijo explained that, under the contingency plan, emergency dispatch operations were immediately transferred to the 9-1-1 headquarters in Santiago de los Caballeros, from where nationwide emergency responses are currently being coordinated normally. Authorities are now assessing the damage and evaluating the affected infrastructure to determine next steps.

National District Fire Department chief José Luis Frómeta Herasme reported that eight fire engines and around 90 firefighters were deployed, bringing the fire under control after about one hour and 20 minutes of work. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident. Defense Minister Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre confirmed that the proper application of protocols ensured uninterrupted 9-1-1 service nationwide.