New procurement law requires direct contracting of official state advertising

Santo Domingo.- The new Public Procurement and Contracting Law (Law 47-25) and its implementing regulations establish that all official state advertising must be contracted directly with media outlets and communication platforms, explicitly prohibiting the use of advertising agencies or any other form of intermediation.

Article 167 of the regulations specifies that advertising contracts may only be signed with the media or digital platforms that own the broadcast or publication space, including print media, radio, television, websites, social networks and streaming services. The rule bars commercial intermediaries, agencies or representatives that could increase or distort service costs, reinforcing principles of transparency, efficiency and responsible use of public funds.

The regulations also require that contracted media outlets be legally constituted and properly registered with the relevant authorities, and that all advertising agreements comply with the Executive Branch’s public advertising policies when applicable. Additionally, the direct contracting exception does not cover the creation or production of advertising content, clearly defining the scope of the measure. Through this framework, the government aims to better regulate official advertising spending, strengthen direct relationships with formal media and eliminate unnecessary intermediation, in line with the State’s transparency and modernization agenda.