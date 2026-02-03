People with disabilities and Cooperstown Hall of Famers receive new ID cards

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) continued on Monday with the rollout of the new national identity and voter registration card, delivering the document to selected groups from the National Council for Disability (CONADIS) and members of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. The initiative is part of a progressive, controlled and limited first phase aimed at testing and refining the new format.

As part of the Accessible ID Card Project, the JCE captured data and issued cards on the spot to people with disabilities, including Diego Castillos Yarull, Yahaira Peña Mota, Miguelina de Jesús Susana and Pablo Lemuel Taveras. The new cards were also presented to Dominican baseball legends Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Vladimir Guerrero and David Ortiz, all members of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

JCE president Román Andrés Jáquez Liranzo emphasized that the initiative reflects the institution’s commitment to inclusion, one of the pillars of its Strategic Institutional Plan. He noted that, through the Inclusion Committee and in coordination with CONADIS, the JCE is working to eliminate barriers in access to identity documents and urged citizens to participate in the registration process according to their birth month beginning April 12. CONADIS president Benny Metz described the initiative as an act of social justice that guarantees fundamental rights and full citizenship. Hall of Fame members who received their cards praised the process, describing it as efficient and exemplary, and encouraged citizens to take part in the upcoming registration phase.