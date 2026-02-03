Santo Domingo named host of Red Bull Batalla Central American 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will once again serve as a key hub for Spanish-language freestyle rap after being confirmed as the host of the Red Bull Batalla 2026 Central American Final. The event will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Santo Domingo, where 16 MCs from across the region will compete for a spot in the International Final.

As part of the Red Bull Batalla 2025–2026 season, the Central American Final will bring together top and emerging freestyle artists from Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. All participants were selected through the 2025 application process and will battle for the chance to represent the region at the International Final, scheduled for April 11, 2026, in Chile.

The event will also feature the presence of four-time Central American champion Éxodo Lirical, who will attend but not compete, having already secured direct qualification to the International Final. The competition will be broadcast live on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Red Bull TV, with pre-event coverage and the matchups draw streamed shortly before the battles begin.