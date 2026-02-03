Trade organizations deny chicken and eggs shortage

During a meeting with the minister, retail leaders dismissed rumors of a lack of poultry and eggs in the market, noting that availability has returned to normal. Apolinar Leyba Jr. cautioned that certain groups are spreading false perceptions of scarcity in an attempt to create market distortions and affect price stability.

Ricardo Rosario, president of the National Central Union of Unified Retailers, reaffirmed the sector’s commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure steady supply and fair prices for essential goods. The meeting was attended by representatives from multiple retail and merchant federations, who collectively pledged continued cooperation to maintain market stability.