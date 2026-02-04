DEA praises Dominican Republic’s cooperation against organized crime

Santo Domingo.- Michael A. Miranda, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the Caribbean region, praised the Dominican government’s firm support for joint operations aimed at combating drug trafficking, money laundering, and transnational organized crime. He highlighted President Luis Abinader’s strong commitment to fighting corruption as a key pillar in strengthening the rule of law, institutional transparency, and the effectiveness of security efforts.

Miranda made the remarks during a working meeting with Vice Admiral José M. Cabrera Ulloa, president of the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), where he commended the Dominican Republic’s cooperation in investigating, arresting, and dismantling criminal networks, particularly those involved in the trafficking of synthetic drugs. The meeting took place within the framework of the U.S. campaign “Protect, Prevent and Support,” which addresses the regional and global impact of fentanyl and other synthetic substances.

Both sides reaffirmed their strategic alliance and commitment to joint initiatives, including the Fentanyl Free America campaign, emphasizing that coordinated action between governments is essential to saving lives and strengthening regional security. During the meeting, the DEA and DNCD reviewed joint operations carried out over the past year and outlined strategic priorities for 2025 to further combat drug trafficking, money laundering, and related crimes.