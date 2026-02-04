Dominican Republic and Mongolia agree on visa-free entry

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic and Mongolia have agreed to grant visa-free entry to each other’s nationals, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and facilitate travel between both countries. Under the agreement, citizens holding diplomatic, official, and ordinary passports will be able to enter the other country without a visa.

According to diplomatic note DU/TI-051162, dated December 29, 2025, and issued by the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) through its Embassy in Cuba, the Mongolian Embassy in Cuba also holds concurrent accreditation to the Dominican Republic. The visa exemption agreement was signed on September 26, 2024, and officially approved by the Dominican Republic on November 28, 2025, through Resolution 94-25, published in Official Gazette No. 11219, after meeting all legal requirements under national legislation.

Mirex has requested updated information on the status of Mongolia’s ratification process in order to monitor the agreement’s entry into force. Meanwhile, the Dominican Embassy in Cuba expressed its appreciation to the Mongolian Embassy for its cooperation and efforts in making the bilateral agreement possible, highlighting the importance of diplomatic collaboration in advancing mobility and international ties.