Environment Ministry rejects court ruling on Jaragua National Park

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MMARN) rejected a ruling issued by the Fifth Chamber of the Superior Administrative Court that orders the modification of the boundaries of Jaragua National Park for tourism development purposes. The ministry announced it will pursue all available legal avenues to annul Amparo Judgment No. 0030-1643-2025-SSEN-00786, arguing that the decision improperly seeks to alter a protected area through a compliance injunction.

The case stems from a lawsuit filed by a private company attempting to apply Law No. 266-04 to land located within Jaragua National Park, despite the area being classified under the highest level of environmental protection, even though it has also been designated a Tourist Hub. MMARN warned that the ruling disregards the national legal framework and violates the Constitution, the General Law of the Environment (64-00), and the Sectoral Law of Protected Areas (202-04).

According to the ministry, allowing such a precedent would jeopardize the integrity of the National System of Protected Areas. Authorities reaffirmed their firm commitment to defending Jaragua National Park and safeguarding the country’s natural heritage, stressing that environmental protection remains a priority for the benefit of present and future generations.