President Abinader meets with Dominican community in the United Arab Emirates

Dubai.- President Luis Abinader met with members of the Dominican community in the United Arab Emirates as part of his official visit, holding a close dialogue with citizens living in Dubai. During the meeting, he reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining direct contact with the diaspora and shared updates on the country’s social and economic progress. Abinader highlighted improvements in security, reductions in traffic fatalities, and advances in the public health system, noting that the Dominican Republic ranks among the safest countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The president emphasized the growth of key sectors such as tourism and free trade zones, along with strategic projects aimed at balanced territorial development, including the tourism transformation of Pedernales and the construction of a new port in Manzanillo. He underscored economic diversification as a pillar of sustained growth and stressed that reducing poverty remains a national priority, projecting a decrease from 25% to 17.5% by 2025. Abinader also highlighted democratic stability, freedom of the press, and the country’s role as a regional beacon of peace amid ongoing challenges, including the crisis in Haiti.

Members of the Dominican community expressed pride in their cultural identity and interest in contributing to national development, raising issues related to education, investment, exports, and air connectivity between the Dominican Republic and the UAE. Abinader confirmed that direct flights are under discussion with Emirati authorities and outlined progress in education, technical training, and scholarship programs, as well as initiatives in technology and artificial intelligence.