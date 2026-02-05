Dominican Republic to host World Governments Summit Regional Dialogue for Latin America in 2026

Dubai.- At the closing of the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai, the signing of a Letter of Intent was announced, formalizing the commitment to hold a World Governments Summit Regional Dialogue for Latin America in the Dominican Republic at the end of 2026. The initiative strengthens the country’s position as a strategic bridge between the Middle East and Latin America.

The regional dialogue will mark the return of the World Governments Summit to the Dominican Republic with an expanded agenda and broader scope, aimed at deepening ties between Latin America and the Middle East, promoting investment from the United Arab Emirates, and strengthening dialogue among senior government officials, private sector leaders, and international decision-makers.

The announcement was made in Dubai through the signing of the Letter of Intent by His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organization, and Minister Víctor “Ito” Bisonó, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader Corona, who served as witnesses. The signing expresses the joint intention to hold an annual World Governments Summit Regional Dialogue for Latin America in the country in 2026.

The initiative aligns with President Luis Abinader’s strategy to position the Dominican Republic as a regional hub for dialogue, investment, and international cooperation, leveraging its institutional stability, economic openness, and strategic geographic location.

The process began in 2025, when the Dominican Republic set a historic precedent by hosting the first World Governments Summit regional dialogue outside the United Arab Emirates, becoming the first Latin American country to host an initiative of this kind. That year, the World Governments Summit signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Center for Analysis for Public Policies (CAPP), establishing a framework for institutional cooperation focused on policy analysis, international engagement, and the development of high-level dialogue initiatives.

Under this agreement, the 2026 Regional Dialogue will be coordinated with CAPP, strengthening its technical, academic, and public policy components. The announcement confirms the continuity and expansion of the vision launched in 2025, with a larger-scale event, a reinforced strategic agenda, and a clear commitment to regional impact.

The Latin America Summit – World Governments Summit 2026 aims to consolidate the Dominican Republic as a natural link between the Middle East and Latin America by bringing together government leaders, business executives, investors, international organizations, and global experts to promote strategic cooperation, boost investment flows from the United Arab Emirates to Latin America, exchange best practices in public policy, and address key challenges and opportunities related to development, governance, and the global economy.

With this initiative, the Dominican Republic reaffirms its role as a platform for global dialogue and regional coordination, strengthening its international presence and leadership in building bridges between key regions of the world.