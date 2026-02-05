EU Ambassador praises Dominican economic performance in meeting with Central Bank

Santo Domingo.- The Governor of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD), Héctor Valdez Albizu, met with the European Union Ambassador to the country, Raúl Fuentes Milani, highlighting the Dominican Republic’s solid macroeconomic foundations and its favorable environment for investment and trade with EU member states.

During the meeting, Valdez Albizu underscored the stability of the financial system, a sound external and fiscal position, a credible monetary policy framework, and well-anchored inflation expectations, all backed by recognition from leading international economic organizations. He also outlined opportunities to strengthen trade and investment ties with the European Union, emphasizing the country’s reliability as an investment destination.

The governor reported that foreign direct investment reached US$5.03 billion in 2025, an 11.3% increase compared to 2024, demonstrating resilience despite global uncertainty. He added that foreign exchange inflows from FDI, remittances, tourism, exports, and services exceeded US$47.3 billion in 2025, supporting exchange rate stability. Inflation remained within the BCRD’s target range at 4.95%, marking 32 consecutive months of price stability.

Valdez Albizu also noted growth projections of around 4.0% by 2026, driven by stronger domestic demand, public investment, and favorable terms of trade, including high gold prices and relatively low oil prices. Ambassador Fuentes Milani praised the Dominican Republic’s economic performance, highlighted European—especially Spanish—investment in tourism, and reaffirmed the EU’s role as a reliable partner, commending the Central Bank for its long-standing commitment to macroeconomic stability.