Foreign Minister Álvarez and Energy Minister Santos attend U.S. critical minerals meeting

Washington, DC.- Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez and Energy and Mines Minister Joel Santos represented the Dominican Republic on Wednesday at the First Ministerial Meeting on Critical Minerals, convened by the United States government at the State Department in Washington, DC. The country was highlighted as a strategic player in global efforts to strengthen and diversify critical mineral and rare earth supply chains.

The meeting brought together representatives from 50 countries and was opened by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stressed the need for reliable international partnerships to ensure access to critical minerals essential for modern technologies. Senior U.S. officials also outlined priorities for securing resilient global supply networks.

The Dominican Republic’s participation aligns with President Luis Abinader’s strategy for managing the nation’s rare earth potential. This policy framework includes Decree 453-24, issued in August 2024, which created the Dominican Mining Company (EMIDOM) to oversee the exploration of strategic mineral resources. Abinader has described rare earth development as an unprecedented opportunity for sustainable economic growth, emphasizing environmental responsibility.

In addition to the ministerial session, the Dominican delegation took part in a high-level forum organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) titled “Securing the Supply of Critical Minerals: Government-Industry Dialogue.” The event brought together U.S. cabinet members, lawmakers, foreign ministers, and industry leaders to discuss investment and international cooperation. Dominican Ambassador to the United States María Isabel Castillo also joined the delegation.