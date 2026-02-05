UASD launches virtual diploma programs for Dominicans living abroad

Santo Domingo.- The Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), the oldest university in the Americas, has announced a new offering of fully virtual diploma programs aimed primarily at Dominicans living abroad.

The initiative will be coordinated by the UASD Office in New York, in collaboration with the Faculty of Economic and Social Sciences through its Continuing Education Unit. The programs are designed to strengthen academic ties with the Dominican diaspora and respond to the professional training needs of Dominicans residing in the United States, Europe, and other regions.

Professor Ileana Ramírez Portorreal reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to the Dominican community abroad, emphasizing that the diplomas provide practical, up-to-date tools with immediate application in fields such as commerce, management, and digital marketing.

The virtual diploma programs include a Diploma in Foreign Trade and Customs Operations, taught on Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a total duration of 80 hours; a Diploma in Senior Management, also held on Sundays during the same hours, with 64 hours of instruction; and a Diploma in Business Strategies and Digital Marketing, offered on Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a total of 60 hours.

Ramírez noted that the course content has been developed by subject-matter experts and adapted to the professional realities of Dominicans abroad. All classes will be conducted live online, allowing direct interaction with instructors, access to updated materials, and continuous academic support.

Each program grants a certificate of participation endorsed by UASD. Enrollment is limited to ensure a personalized, high-quality educational experience. Interested participants may request more information or register via WhatsApp at 908-395-5608 or by email at uasdnewyork@uasd.edu.do.