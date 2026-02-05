Local February 5, 2026 | 8:07 am

Vice President Raquel Peña meets with U.S. Ambassador Leah Campos

Santo Domingo.- Vice President of the Dominican Republic Raquel Peña met on Wednesday with U.S. Ambassador Leah Campos to discuss issues of shared interest between both countries, reaffirming the strength of bilateral relations.

According to a statement released by the Vice Presidency on its official X account, the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest within the framework of cooperation between the Dominican Republic and the United States.

The meeting took place at the Vice President’s office in the National Palace.
