DP World selects Dominican Republic for its largest regional logistics hub

Dubai.- President Luis Abinader met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of global logistics giant DP World, at the company’s headquarters in Jebel Ali, one of the world’s most advanced logistics complexes, as part of the Dominican government’s strategy to position the country as a leading trade and investment hub in the Caribbean.

During the meeting, DP World reaffirmed its decision to develop its largest logistics hub in Central America and the Caribbean in the Dominican Republic, citing the country’s economic stability, favorable investment climate, and strategic geographic location. The project includes not only port operations but also the expansion of the associated free trade zone, broadening the scope of the logistics complex, attracting new companies, and generating employment and productive linkages.

The meeting, attended by senior DP World executives, formed part of President Abinader’s official agenda at the World Governments Summit. Headquartered in Dubai, DP World is one of the world’s leading logistics platforms, handling approximately 30 million containers annually through an integrated network of ports, free zones, and advanced supply chain solutions.

The group operates the Port of Caucedo, one of the region’s main terminals, where a US$760 million investment is currently underway to expand capacity and consolidate its development as a comprehensive logistics platform. This initiative is part of a broader long-term expansion plan that includes additional investments.

Prior to the meeting, President Abinader toured DP World’s facilities to observe its operational processes, technological innovations, and management models that have positioned the company as a global leader in logistics and international trade.