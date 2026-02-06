Floating Bridge over Ozama River to close this Saturday for vessel passage

Santo Domingo.- The floating bridge over the Ozama River will be closed to vehicular traffic this Saturday, February 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., to allow the passage of a vessel, authorities announced.

The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) explained that the closure is necessary due to the departure of the vessel Tug Anzu from the Joseph Industrial Development Corp. shipyard during the scheduled time.

The floating bridge links the National District with the Villa Duarte sector in Santo Domingo Este. During the temporary closure, drivers are advised to use the Matías Ramón Mella and Juan Pablo Duarte bridges as alternative routes.