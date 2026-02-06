Santo Domingo Metro Line 2C to begin operations before February 27

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo Metro will begin operations on Line 2C, which connects to Los Alcarrizos, before February 27, according to Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza.

Paliza stated that train operations are expected to start before the scheduled date, noting that the progress of construction indicates the line will be ready on time. He acknowledged that the project has caused disruptions for residents of Greater Santo Domingo, but emphasized its long-term benefits.

The official described Line 2C as one of the largest and most costly infrastructure projects undertaken by the Dominican State, highlighting the significant amount of time citizens currently spend commuting between work and home.

According to Paliza, the opening of Metro Line 2C will help reduce travel times and improve the quality of life for thousands of residents who commute daily to and from Los Alcarrizos, easing mobility in one of the most densely populated areas of the capital region.