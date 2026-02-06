U.S. Ambassador Leah Francis Campos makes first official visit to FUNGLODE

Santo Domingo.- United States Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Leah Francis Campos, paid her first official visit to the Global Democracy and Development Foundation (FUNGLODE) on Tuesday, February 2, where she was received by the institution’s president, Dr. Leonel Fernández, along with senior members of its leadership team.

Ambassador Campos was accompanied by Nora Brito, head of the Political Affairs Unit at the U.S. Embassy. During the more than two-hour visit, the ambassador toured FUNGLODE’s facilities and became acquainted with its academic, cultural, and intellectual production spaces. Discussions focused on the foundation’s work in education, strategic thinking, literature, film, music, and other cultural and social initiatives with both national and international impact.

The meeting took place in a cordial and open atmosphere, fostering dialogue on the role of culture, knowledge, and cooperation as essential pillars for strengthening democracy and promoting social development. As part of the agenda, Ambassador Campos also visited the institution’s radio and television studios, as well as its music production facilities, where she listened to excerpts from works by Johnny Ventura, a renowned icon of Dominican music.

Additionally, the ambassador met with the technical and creative team involved in an upcoming film project developed in collaboration with FUNGLODE Films, gaining insight into the audiovisual production processes supported by the institution as part of its commitment to the cultural and creative industries.