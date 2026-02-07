Border deaths Pelegrín attributes chaos to Haitian gangs

He said that we are going to lose the country based on the idea that everything is fine here and that nothing is wrong.

The president of the National Progressive Force party, Pelegrín Castillo, yesterday described the discovery of the bodies of decapitated women in Elías Piña as part of the “organized disorder” orchestrated by Haitian gangs.

He believes that the crime is not an isolated incident, but rather a sophisticated plot to provoke an international crime of aggression under the guise of a “humanitarian crisis,” which would force the opening of the border to create refugee camps.

“That act was perpetrated with a clear objective, to raise the issue that deportations to Haiti cannot be carried out, because if they are deported, they are in danger,” he said.

He pointed out that the murder of the women is a maneuver to escalate migratory pressure on the country and highlight human trafficking routes. At the same time, the United States Government tightens its security measures.

He said he would also seek to strengthen the argument of organizations such as Amnesty International to prevent Haitians under the TPS (Temporary Protected Status) program from being deported, claiming that their lives are in danger.

Furthermore, he urged the Government to act responsibly and take measures such as declaring a State of Emergency for Defense. He stated that the country would be lost in the pursuit of protecting tourism at any cost.