Confrontation Operation in Los Frailes: ‘Tulile Palomería’ killed in exchange of gunfire with authorities

They seized a firearm with which he confronted the officers, a bulletproof vest, and several cell phones.

Santo Domingo East — A suspected criminal, actively sought for his involvement in multiple criminal acts, including homicides, died after confronting a patrol from the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DICRIM) during an operation carried out in the Los Frailes sector, in Santo Domingo East, as part of the search and capture efforts that the authorities were carrying out against him.

This is the well-known antisocial individual identified as “ Tulile Palomería ”, who died while receiving medical attention at the Dr. Darío Contreras Traumatological Hospital, due to multiple gunshot wounds suffered during the confrontation with police officers.

According to the preliminary report, the incident occurred when members of DICRIM were conducting investigative work to locate the aforementioned criminal, who was actively being sought through several arrest warrants for his alleged involvement in homicides and other violent acts.

Among the orders against him were No. 2025-AJ00502698, dated August 11, 2025, for causing a gunshot wound to a citizen; No. 2025-AJ0058460, dated September 1, 2025, for the death of a person; and No. 2026-AJ0002783, dated January 13, 2026, related to another homicide that occurred in the municipality of Pedro Brand.

The police report states that, while the patrol was traveling along José Francisco Peña Gómez Street, near the corner of Progreso Street, the deceased spotted the officers and opened fire on them, using a short-barreled weapon, so the officers were forced to repel the attack, resulting in him being wounded and later dying at the aforementioned health center.

At the scene of the confrontation, agents of the Scientific Police collected as evidence a 9-millimeter caliber pistol, model Model 75, number F9225, as well as two shell casings, a bulletproof vest of the National Police, and three cell phones.