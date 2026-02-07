Operation against electric skateboard scooters in SFM; mayor urges a halt to sales of these vehicles

“It is important that the police are collecting these skateboards, which are a headache for parents and the community of San Francisco de Macorís,” announced Mayor Alex Díaz.

Members of the National Police are conducting operations in San Francisco de Macorís to curb the excessive use of electric skateboard scooters that have been operating aggressively on the streets of various points in this and other municipalities.

The initiative, which aims to remove these electric vehicles from the streets, stems from concerns raised by parents and citizens who observe that most users are minors, as well as the lack of permits for businesses that rent or sell the scooters.

The mayor of San Francisco de Macorís, Alex Díaz, positively assessed the police action and took the opportunity to issue warnings to those selling electric skateboards and to parents who are acting as shields to buy the vehicles for their children.

“It is important that the police are collecting these skateboards, which are a headache for parents and the community of San Francisco de Macorís,” the mayor announced.

At the same time, he urged business owners who do not have permission from the city council to close these businesses, which Díaz claims endanger children, or, failing that, to visit San Francisco de Macorís City Hall to obtain permits to operate.

Furthermore, he emphasized that these businesses will not allow families to find themselves in a difficult situation in which children confront their parents, and that merchants cannot rent these types of vehicles to minors.

Díaz also sent a statement to the parents who support these actions, saying that if an adult goes and picks up the vehicle on their behalf, they are irresponsible, will face extended liability, like the vehicle owner, and will face the full force of the law. “Warn you that you must close these types of businesses,” he added.

As a final message, Díaz said that “there must be order, there must be planning, and that was not planned with the local Government. We urge those who have businesses open of this nature and with this peculiarity to close them because we, the police, are already going and we are going to close them.”