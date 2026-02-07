Restored more than 20,000 clients: Edeeste reports dismantling nearly 3,000 direct connections in January 2026

The distribution company indicates that it managed to normalize service for another 1,635 customers within mini-projects carried out by the entity with the support of international cooperation organizations.

Santo Domingo. – The Eastern Electricity Distribution Company ( Edeeste ) reports that during January of this year, it managed to normalize a total of 20,950 customers and eliminate some 2,888 direct connections in various sectors within its concession area.

Edeeste points out that, through the Loss Management Directorate, 34,524 inspections were carried out, which have had a significant impact on operational actions aimed at regularizing supplies and recovering energy.

The distributor adds that the actions taken during January strengthened the technical and commercial control of the distribution system, including the elimination of sub-registrations, technical and commercial inspections, and direct corrections of irregular supplies.

The company also states that, during the first month of the year, 7,057 reports of irregularities were filed, thereby strengthening the legal and technical basis for correcting consumption and recovering unregistered energy.

According to the electric company’s estimates, the more than 34,000 inspections resulted in a total energy recovery of 593,232 kWh, positively impacting Edeeste’s financial and operational sustainability.

Edeeste reiterates its commitment to operational efficiency, legality, and sustainability of the electrical system, reaffirming that these actions are essential to guarantee a reliable and fair service for all users.

The company urges the public to avoid illegal connections, as these disrupt system stability, endanger communities, and undermine the country’s development.

Edeeste concluded by stating that it will continue to work alongside authorities, community leaders, and its customers to promote a culture of responsible consumption, legal energy, and energy efficiency—fundamental pillars of a modern, equitable, and sustainable electricity system.