COE maintains four provinces on green alert due to cold front

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported that it had raised the alert level, placing four provinces under alert due to a cold front that continues to move across the country, generating rain in several provinces.

The agency indicated that Espaillat, María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, and Hato Mayor are on green alert.

It also established that a green alert is declared when the expected characteristics of a phenomenon allow for the prediction of a potentially dangerous event for the population. It can be partial or total.

For its part, the Dominican Institute of Meteorology ( Indomet ) said that scattered showers are expected to continue throughout the day in the provinces of Puerto Plata, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, Samaná, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, El Seibo, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, La Altagracia, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, Peravia, Azua, Barahona, Pedernales, and Greater Santo Domingo.

Indomet recommended that operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels navigate with caution near the coastal perimeter, without venturing out to sea, due to strong winds and abnormal waves.