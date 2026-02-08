Follow-up A 13-year-old boy who had been reported missing in La Guáyiga has been found safe and sound.

The National Police, through the Department of Search for Missing Persons ( Dicrim ), reports that a 13-year-old teenager, who had been reported missing since February 4, 2026, was located safe and sound.

The minor, whose identity is being kept confidential in accordance with the law, was found on the morning of Friday, February 7, 2026, at a friend’s residence in the La Guáyiga sector, municipality of Santo Domingo Oeste.

According to the preliminary report, members of the National Police followed up on the complaint filed by the teenager’s mother, which allowed them to establish that the young man was in good health and had stayed with relatives and friends during his time away from home.

After being located, the minor was handed over to his family, who are responsible for his custody, and the case was duly resolved.

The National Police reiterates its commitment to act with speed, professionalism, and sensitivity in cases related to missing persons, especially when it comes to children and adolescents, always guaranteeing respect for their rights and comprehensive protection.